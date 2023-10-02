Tinubu Understands Nigeria’s Economy – Nwebonyi

…Says Atiku, Obi wouldn’t have made good Presidents

Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands Nigeria’s economy.

He said the steps the President has taken since he assumed office, was an indication that he knows and understands the nation’s economy.

Nwebonyi, an APC Senator who represents Ebonyi North Zone, the removal of fuel subsidy was one of the bold steps Tinubu took on the assumption of office that portrays him as a President who is prepared for the job.

Speaking with journalists in his Abakaliki residence, he noted that fuel subsidy was a conduit pipe that was used to siphon all the resources of the nation to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians but that Tinubu came and removed it immediately.

“Now, our credit is growing, our revenue is growing. The government can now embark on meaningful projects and I commend him on the hand in terms of his team, going by the Ministers he appointed to help him work.

“We have a President that understands the economy that he wants to run, a President with the understanding as to how things work, a President that has a vision for his nation. At times people want to be President for the sake of being a President but Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man with the plan.

He did it as the Governor of Lagos, today Lagos State is the leading state in Nigeria economically because of that same man.

“He has set Lagos State I autopilot economically to the extent that the successive government in hundred years will have focus, will have a mission, this is a development plan. So, we are happy that we have such a man as President of the country.

He noted that former Vice President of the country, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who was the candidate of PDP in the 2023 Presidential election and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi wouldn’t have made good President(s)

“ I am telling you that my own President is not just a President for the sake of being a President, he has something in stock. He is a visionary person and we are seeing it. Among the people you mentioned, those people have held positions and you and I can access them.

“Talk of Peter Obi, he was a former Governor of Anambra State but Anambra State as I speak to you has the poorest road network in the entire southeast.

“Even Ebonyi of yesterday has bypassed Anambra in terms of infrastructural development. So, when people grammatically try to convince you, you should judge them from their past.

“In Law, we call it precedence because if you are unable to perform that miracle as a governor, you can’t convince me that you will do the miracle as a President because you should have performed at the lower level to qualify you to go a higher level.

“Atiku Abubakar like you know, was the Vice President of Nigeria and you know what happened, you know the story. So, what are we talking about? So, Tinubu as you can see is the best among these three in view of what he has done and Lagos is a case study”, the former Chairman of PDP, Ebonyi State stated.