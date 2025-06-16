Tinubu Unbothered About Ending Benue Killings – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Bola Tinubu is not concerned and is not serious in tackling the security challenges in Benue State that led to the gruesome massacre of over 200 people including women and children.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the killing was another horrifying chapter in the history of the nation under the unresponsive All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“It is clear that the assailants marauding communities in various states of our country are being emboldened by President Tinubu’s lethargic approach to security as well as the alleged complicity of the APC which has failed to decisively confront the situation given its reported connection with terrorist interests,” the party stated.

PDP said President Tinubu should be held responsible for the killings in the country, stating that he has not demonstrated the will and commitment expected of a commander-in-chief in the fight against terrorism in our country.

“Instead, he has remained largely aloof and resorted to passing the buck with his aides issuing lame press statements without corresponding urgent presidential action to guarantee the security of citizens,” the party added.

PDP said it is obvious that the president and his party were overwhelmed and have abandoned the security and wellbeing of citizens which are the primary purpose of government.

“Instead, they are focused on politics and illusive re-election in 2027 while leaving the nation at the mercy of outlaws who have killed over 600,000 Nigerians in the last two years,” the party alleged.

It called on President Tinubu to end his lethargic approach to security and show leadership as the commander-in-chief and lead from the front by immediately visiting the troubled communities in Benue State and take decisive action to end the killings in the country.

PDP however commended security forces for their gallantry and sacrifices to secure the nation.

“Our party deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of the senseless killings in Benue State and other parts of our country and urges our security agencies not to relent in their effort to ensure the security of lives and property in Nigeria,” PDP stated.

Share