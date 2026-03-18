Tinubu UK Trip To Boost Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to the United Kingdom (UK), highlighting its potential to boost Nigeria’s economic growth.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said the visit is expected to deepen economic diplomacy and support critical infrastructure development, particularly within the maritime sector.

The APC noted that the trip will facilitate a major financing arrangement involving UK Export Finance, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

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Highlighting President Tinubu’s history of leveraging international partnerships during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, the APC urged Nigerians to view the trip as a strategic move in economic diplomacy and national development.

The Lagos APC further emphasised the United Kingdom’s role as a longstanding economic partner and key ally in Nigeria’s development agenda.

The party expressed confidence that the visit would attract foreign direct investment, strengthen bilateral trade relations, and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

”The President’s engagement in the United Kingdom provides a platform for high-level discussions with government officials, investors, and development partners on issues central to Nigeria’s growth, including infrastructure development, technology transfer, energy transition, education, security collaboration, and expanding opportunities for Nigerian businesses in global markets,” the statement said.