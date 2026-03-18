Tinubu UK Trip Offers Nothing To Nigeria – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights lawyer Omoyele Sowore has opined that President Bola Tinubu’s trip to the United Kingdom (UK) offers nothing to Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday at 3:15 pm, the first official trip by a Nigerian leader to the UK in decades.

Reacting to Tinubu’s trip in an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, Sowore claims that there is no value in the president’s visit.

According to Sowore, Tinubu’s trips are a waste and that Nigeria is “just burning fuel in the air with our aircraft, arguing that musicians and other artistes bring back more value to the country during their foreign tours.

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“These visits are nothing more than diplomatic excursions. Perhaps the president will also see his doctors; he has not travelled in about a month.

“I’m just saying, beyond the fanfare you are seeing on TV, it’s not bringing anything to Nigeria that Nigeria cannot get or should not have. That’s the point I’m making, and we are just deceiving ourselves all the time by saying this time we travel.

“The cost of these travels is far more at the end, outweighing whatever we come from the so-called investment they claim is going to happen.

“If you have it right, investors will come to your country. You don’t need to travel.

“Sometimes, some of these musicians who go and perform in the UK bring more money into the country than when the president travels to the UK or anywhere,” he said.