Tinubu: Uchegbu’s Election As Cambridge Varsity President Synonymous With Brilliance, Ingenuity Of Nigerians 

President Bola Tinubu has said that the election of Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu as the President of Wolfson College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge, was synonymous with the brilliance and ingenuity of Nigerians.

The Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience and top-flight researcher was renowned for her innovative work in nanoparticle drug delivery and is currently a Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College London (UCL).

In a press release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale yesterday, Tinubu celebrated the outstanding accomplishment and commended Uchegbu for being an excellent ambassador for the country and for her relentless efforts to advance the frontiers of pharmaceutical science.

The President applauded Uchegbu as epitomizing the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work that were consistently synonymous with the great Nigerian people both at home and abroad.

While wishing the Nigerian-born Professor more success as she takes on this important role, the President assured Nigerians in the Diaspora that his administration remained committed to building a robust interface mechanism that harnesses ideas, promotes investment opportunities, and strengthens bonds, in line with his ‘4D Foreign Policy’.