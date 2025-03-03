Tinubu, Uba Sani, Abdulahi Sule, Others To Be Honoured At Chronicle Newspaper Awards

Share

President Bola Tinubu; Kaduna State governor, Sani Uba, his Nasarawa State counter – part, Engr. Abdulahi Sule are among other eminent Nigerians billed to be honoured with awards by the Chronicle Newspaper.

While Tinubu will be honoured with the President of the Decade award, Uba Sani and Abdulahi Sule will go home with the Governors of the Year award, Nita Byack George will be honoured with the award of Woman of the Year and Famous Enearu with Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The event is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 3, at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, according to a statement by the Chairman, Organising Committee of the Award ceremony, Tim Okojie Ave.

Professor Sylvester Odion Akhaine of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University (LASU), will be the Chief Guest Speaker at the event, and he will be speaking on the theme of the event: ‘Renewed Hope Agenda; Securing Nigeria’s Future.’

He will be joined by other speakers who will speak on different topics. The highlights of the event will be the induction of top Nigerians who have contributed their quotas to the development of the country into the National Chronicle Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

