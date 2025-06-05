Tinubu: Two Years On, Blood Bath In Middle-Belt, Borno, Others Keeping The People On Tenterhooks

Share

Two years into the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu, many Nigerians are getting frustrated, confused and afraid over rising insecurity, poverty and starvation across the country, PATRICK OKOHUE writes.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and the most populous black nation on earth, is one nation that holds a huge potential for greatness, a potential to actually be called the giant of Africa, a name that it prides itself with whether rightly or wrongly, but right now Nigeria can be called anything but great.

Since the return to democratic rule from years of military interregnum in 1999, the nation has had to grapple with one challenge after the other, especially challenges of corruption, mis-governance, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, insurrection among many others.

While Nigerians may have developed a coping mechanism with corrupt leaders, especially because successive governments whether civilian or military has always been identified with corruption and has always been the reasons adduced by military officers for regular coup d’état in the past, however, the challenges of insurrection, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, animal rustling among others have been what has been putting the nation and its people on edge.

Since around 2007/2008 when Boko Haram was birthed in the North East state of Borno, states of the North East, North Central and parts of North West insecurity has become Nigeria’s second nature, even in the South East, where activities of separatist movement has been a challenge giving every administration migraine.

During the 2015 general election, after the coalition that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insecurity was the main campaign slogan that the party used in convincing Nigerians against the President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), government to bring in the APC with a lot of hope that things will soon take a new dimension and all Nigeria will sleep with their two eyes closed.

However, that didn’t seem to work as the President Mohammadu Buhari led government was viewed in many circles as a disaster, a government that took Nigeria backward many years.

As opposition leader

Prior to the 2015 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as opposition leader declared Jonathan’s government a failure, for its inability to resolve the insecurity issues across the country.

In March 2013, Tinubu called on Jonathan to immediately resign his position for his failure to curtail the worsening insecurity challenges bedeviling the country.

“If it is happening in these other states for some of these years and you have not gathered enough intelligence to nip it in the bud you have failed, please resign, you cannot continue to blame one IGP or the other,” he said.

In November 2014, Tinubu, who was the National Leader of the APC, said Jonathan’s administration lacked the wherewithal to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Tinubu said, “I saw the sea of refugees caused by the Boko Haram insurgents and the lies coming from Jonathan’s administration. They have exhibited failure, lack of capacity, vision and creativity.

The lies of yesterday are what they repeat today and are what they will repeat tomorrow. They are lying to you.” Tinubu who accused the Jonathan government of lying and toying with the security said: “I don’t have time to explain the logic of their lies.”

So, when the government of Buhari failed to resolve the issues of insecurity and with Buhari backtracking on most of the promises made during the campaign and with many fingers pointing at Tinubu for foisting Buhari on the nation, it then made sense that when Tinubu came out to seek the ticket of the APC to replace Buhari, many of the party members, and ultimately many Nigerians did not hesitate in queuing behind him to take over the position.

It was therefore a sigh of relief for many when he eventually got elected into the office of the President, as many believed that he has the magic wand and that the way and manner he ruled over Lagos State as its governor between 1999 and 2007, making Lagos one of the top economies of Africa and obviously the economic hub of Nigeria, that it will only be a matter of time before Nigeria experience a drastic change.

After victory

Now, two years down the line, many Nigerians worry that in many parts of the country insecurity has festered more, even becoming worse than what it was during the Jonathan and Buhari era.

However, fair minded persons give him credit for restoring peace in Kaduna and maintaining the peace that he met in the Niger Delta.

Many has attributed the relative peace that has returned to Kaduna State to the efforts of the governor, Sen. Uba Sanni and the appointment of Gen. Christopher Musa, an indigene of Kaduna State, from the hard hit Southern Kuduna, which was the theater of war during the era of Malam Nasir el’Rufai as governor, as the Chief of General Staff.

However, many have questioned the rational for the appointment of Badaru Abubakar, the immediate past governor of Jigawa State (2015–2023), as Minister of Defence; Bello Mohammed Matawalle, former governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023, as Minister of State for Defence; Ibrahim Geidam, a former governor of Yobe State and senator as Minister of Police Affairs; Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, a former staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration as the Minister of State for Police Affairs; and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, a former federal parliamentarian as Minister of Interior, wondering what experience they have to bring to bear in the challenging security situation in the land and if anything, many believe their imparts have not really been felt much in the scheme of things.

But looking at the activities of bandits and herdsmen in Borno, Benue, Plateau, ESN/IPOB in parts of the South East, animal rustling in states like Zamfara, kidnapping in South West, many are wondering if the capacity of President Tinubu in dealing with insecurity is not overhyped.

More disturbing is the government’s seeming inability to deal with the unending stay-at-home order enforced by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), believed to be the armed wing of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), which is negatively affecting trade in an area known for its vibrant commercial activities.

The continued debasement of state legitimacy was emboldening criminals and had the potential of ultimately leading to the creation of states within a state. In the North-West and North-Central, the sacking of hundreds of farming communities is exacerbating food insecurity.

The rapid spread of Ansaru fi Biladil Sudan (Ansaru), the Jamatus Ahlis Sunna (JAS) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) cells in locations outside the North-East had the potential of giving Alqaeda and the Islamic State, their parent organisations, bigger footprints in Nigeria.

Plateau

Plateau State has been a hotbed of herdsmen and banditry attack in the past, but many had believed that the state was enjoying some level of respite towards the end of President Buhari’s administration, but lately all that seem to have changed.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4, 2025, killers believed to be Fulani herdsmen killed six persons and injured dozens of others in raids on Barkin Ladi village of Barkin Ladi LGA and Kakuruk village of Gashish LGA, both of Plateau State.

According to Bature Iliya Adazaram, a youth leader from the affected communities, “We are saddened by another tragic night of armed attacks perpetrated by suspected Fulani militants, who crept into and opened gunfire as well as hacked dead three Christians and four others injured at 8:11 p.m. on 4th May,” Adazaram said in a press statement.

“This is aside from three other ambushed and shot dead on May 3 at NTV village of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.” On the eve of Christmas Eve of 2023, more than 230 persons were killed by Fulani herdsmen and bandits.

Rev. Danjuma Byang, a Christian leader in Plateau State, said Fulani herdsmen and other terrorists intend to destroy their communities and establish an Islamic caliphate in central Nigeria.

These communities he argued will not be reclaimed by the indigenous Christian owners, adding that the herdsmen and other terrorists plan to do the same in Benue State.

March 24, in Ruwe, Plateau State, there was a ma attack by Fulani militias that left over 100 people dead in multiple communities. March 27, another attack in Hurti and Ruwi in Plateau State left 36 Hurti people burnt alive, with 11 Ruwi indigenes dead.

On April 2, in Manguna and Daffo, Plateau State, four persons were killed during coordinated attacks by gunmen. On April 13, 2025, at least 40 people were killed by suspected Fulani Herders in Zike Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

The wave of renewed terror attacks sweeping across Nigeria’s northern region has particularly devastated Plateau State, where armed assailants have taken control of 64 communities, displacing thousands and plunging residents into despair.

Confirming the dire situation in the state, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, stated that the affected areas had been overrun by hoodlums. The violence, he said, had forced over 6,000 residents to seek shelter in churches and religious centers across the state.

Recent attacks in the Bokkos Local Government Area left at least 52 people dead and hundreds more injured. Communities in Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and Manguna bore the brunt of the violence on April 2, with survivors recounting chilling tales of destruction and displacement.

About 383 houses were burnt down in Bokkos alone, with more than 1,800 people forced to flee their homes in search of safety. Religious buildings have become makeshift shelters for the displaced.

St. Thomas Catholic Church alone hosts over 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including hundreds from the ravaged Daffo community. Similarly, about 4,000 displaced individuals are camping in the ECWA Church located in Hurti.

Most of them are surviving on donations, sleeping on bare floors, and facing dire shortages of food and basic amenities. Chairman, Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang, in a statement lamented the deteriorating situation.

“Many of the IDPs are sleeping without mattresses, food is scarce, and farm tools and food reserves have been destroyed by the attackers,” he said.

He added that some communities, such as Josho and Ganda, have been completely overtaken by herdsmen militias, making it impossible for residents to return to their homes or farmlands.

Beyond Bokkos, attacks have also spread to neighboring local government areas such as Barkin Ladi Bassa and Riyom, with residents fleeing in droves to escape the escalating conflict.

Speaking during a television interview, Governor Muftwang, said ‘Genocide’ is ongoing in Plateau State, sponsored by terrorist groups, as he confirms that 64 communities are under terrorists’ control, while expressing deep frustration over the continued violence, calling for urgent security intervention and the identification of those behind the assaults.

He said: “I can tell you in all honesty that I cannot find any explanation other than genocide sponsored by terrorists.”

Benue

In Benue State, the blood bath which many had thought was brought to down to its minimal during the Governor Samuel Ortom administration, following his persistent cry and battles against herders seem to have resurfaced with a vengeance.

Even the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, has expressed deep concerns over the incessant killing of innocent persons by armed herders in parts of Kwande and Ukum local government areas of the state, assuring that his government will swiftly intervene to arrest the sad situation, but that has remained what it is, promise.

The Turan Development Association (TUDA), recently raised an alarm of worsening insecurity fueled by the activities of armed herdsmen and urged Governor Alia to take urgent actions.

The group said the Turan community has witnessed relentless violence, with at least 50 persons killed between December 2024 and February 2025.

Reports indicate that at least 30 people were killed by suspected hoodlums in the Ayati community of Ukum Local Government in August last year. On March 2, 2025, armed herdsmen attacked the Tse Ugema Chul community, killing no fewer than six individuals in an incident that occurred at about 7:00pm.

The attackers were said to have ambushed local youths who attempted to drive cattle away from their farms.

Protest

Early this year, women of Kwande organised protests in response to a surge in violence and killings in their communities after a series of attacks that left at least 19 people dead, with many more displaced and living in fear due to ongoing assaults by armed groups, and herdsmen.

From February 1 to 2, the Gwer West attack in Benue State claimed lives. Fulani militias attacked Tse Shugun Vengav and Tse Gyuche, killing two and kidnapping one woman.

On February 3, in Otukpo, Benue State, three people were killed in a fresh militia attack. On February 5, 2025, five local hunters were killed by Fulani militias in Okpomaju, Benue State.

February 18, Kwande Massacre (Benue State), 19 people were murdered, while 16 were dumped in a river in Kwande. April 3, Fulani gunmen attacked a Benue Links bus, killing two and abducting 13.

Almost every day comes with a new story of sorrow, tears and blood. For instance, the death toll in the latest herdsmen massacre at Ukum, near Zaki Biam, and other parts of the Sankera constituency in Benue State has climbed to 70.

The Sankera Peace and Development Forum (SAPEDEF) have accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of failing to address the worsening insecurity in the state, particularly in the Sankera axis.

The group attributed the rising violence and killings in the area to the governor’s alleged inaction and inaccessibility. SAPEDEF, a Sankera-based non-profit peace advocacy group, said the governor’s failure to engage with critical stakeholders has hindered the path to sustainable peace.

The group noted that the lack of coordination between the political leadership and grassroots actors was fuelling insecurity in the state, which is widely referred to as Nigeria’s “food basket”.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Dr Paul Gbande, and National Secretary, Doshima Vembe, the group said Governor Alia has yet to support a peace initiative led by the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr) Isaac Dugu, despite its early signs of success.

Plea for calm

Governor Alia in a statement by his spokesman, appealed to the entire people of Kwande particularly women, who have taken to the streets to register their grievances about the security situation.

“The Governor expresses worry over the incessant attacks on Kwande communities by armed herders, wondering why Kwande and Ukum have received the attention of these attackers now that relative peace is recorded in other areas of the state.

“He, however, assures Kwande and Ukum people of his swift and improved feedback to their situation, describing as remorseless barbarism the activities of the assailants and their collaborators which he says will become history soon,” the statement added.

According to Governor Alia, “I share your pains, and I assure you that we will step up our response and prompt, too. Read my lips. The remorseless barbarity of these assailants and their sponsors will soon be a thing of the past.”

The Benue state Governor emphasised his love for Kwande, Ukum, and the entire state, noting that his government has never abandoned them, and will never abandon them.

He also assured that the government will ensure that the land of Kwande and Ukum and the entire Benue State is free from armed herdsmen invasion.

Governor Alia sympathised with the victims of the recent attacks on Kwande and further called on security agencies to give the state the best by ensuring that the enemies of Benue are caught and rightly dealt with.

The Senator representing Benue North-East district, Emmanuel Udende, while expressing his angst about the situation in the state, regretted that despite prior information about the influx of attackers, no measure was taken by security operatives to thwart the killings.

“This is no longer a random occurrence. It appears to be an organised and premeditated onslaught. We cannot continue to sit back and watch our people being slaughtered for no reason,” he declared.

Also, former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, said the way out is for Nigerians to rise and protect themselves, noting that the marauding killers are in search of land.

Danjuma, who spoke in his hometown, Takum, Taraba State, stated: “I told you before to rise and defend yourselves, and I’m saying it again— this time with even more urgency. “Those attacking you are heavily armed.

Nobody knows how they got such weapons, but you, too, should find a way to arm yourselves. Wherever they got theirs from, get yours too. “It is now very clear that the government alone cannot protect us.

We must stand up and defend ourselves, our families, and our lands before these criminals overrun the entire country,” he added. Former Senate President, David Mark, called on the Federal Government to adopt a more proactive and decisive strategy in tackling insecurity across the country, particularly the menace of kidnappings, violent crimes, and the activities of armed herdsmen.

He urged the Federal Government to officially designate violent armed herders and other criminal groups as terrorists, saying their actions meet the criteria for such classification.

Cleric raises alarm

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Revd Hassan Kukah, also raised the alarm over the worsening state of the nation, warning that Nigeria is reaching a breaking point.

Delivering his Easter message titled, “Mr President, Please Bring Us Down from This Cross”, Kukah appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently rescue Nigerians from the current wave of hardship, hunger, and insecurity.

He lamented that the country is engulfed in brutality and savagery, unprecedented in its history, with citizens increasingly exposed to kidnappings and killings across various regions.

According to him, the situation has pushed Nigeria beyond human civilisation. “A dark pall of death hangs languidly from north to south. It is impossible to find a home, a family, or a community that has not been caught in the cusp of this savagery,” Kukah said.

Foreign herders

However, the Defence Headquarters has attributed the recent spate of violent attacks on communities in Benue, Plateau, and other parts of the country to foreign herders who have infiltrated Nigeria through porous borders.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja recently, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, said the identities and languages of the assailants have helped security forces confirm that many of the attackers are not Nigerians.

He said, “Well, when you hear them talk in some instances , you will be able to decipher whether these people are from here or not. For instance, if I speak Hausa and my brother from the South East speaks Hausa, you’ll know that this Hausa is a borrowed one and Hausa language like any other language has different versions and intonations.

“If somebody from Sokoto for instance speaks Hausa and my friend from Katsina speaks Hausa you’ll notice some differences. “The Hausa language we speak in Nigeria is different from that of Mali, Central Africa Republic and Ghana,” he said.

Borno

While the attack in Plateau and Benue in the middle belt and mostly Christians by herders may be understandable, the idea behind the unending attack on Borno State has remained a cause for worry.

Recently, Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have intensified attacks against military formations and civilians in parts of Borno State.

The terrorists killed an unspecified number of soldiers, including a captain and a corporal, in an attack on Igze, a community in Gwoza Local Government Area.

At least 12 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military formation in Wulgo village in March. That same month, another attack claimed the lives of four soldiers in Wajiroko near Sabon-Gari in Damboa Local Government Area.

In January, the Islamist terrorists killed about 40 farmers in Dumba, a community near Baga. Frustrated by the situation, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in his quest to seek an end to the rising insecurity in his state, went spiritual, calling on the citizens to seek divine intervention by observing a day fasting.

In a statewide broadcast, Zulum urged all citizens to seek God’s help in addressing resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the state that has witnessed respite in the past one year.

“In light of our current security challenges, I am calling on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity. “Today, I am inviting you to join me in a voluntary day of fasting and prayer for peace to reign in Borno State, the North East, and indeed, the entire country.

Let us come together to seek divine guidance, healing and peace for our state.” Prof. Zulum described these attacks as a setback for Borno and the North-East generally, saying they call for serious concern.

He called for more efforts to curtail the resurgence of violence threatening some parts of the Sahelian Borno sharing international borders with three countries — Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

“As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signaled that Borno State is losing ground,” he stated.

“As you are all aware my administration has been very supportive of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists leading to relative peace in the last three years, it is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, Izge in Gwoza local government areas among other related killing of innocent civilians and security agencies calls for serious concern, and it is a setback in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region.”

Conclusion

Doubting the possibility of ending the ongoing insecurity anytime soon, a media executive and Chief Executive Officer of Rave Radio, Femi Adefila, said his worries stems from the fact that those who ought to be at the forefront of fighting to end the war are largely benefiting from it and therefore may be reluctant to see it end.

Speaking recently on the popular Journalists Hangout on Television Continental (TVC), Adefila said: “Remember President Goodluck Jonathan had said that in his government there were informants and those who are snitches, that some persons have been radicalised, some are doing it for ethnic reasons, some are doing it for commercial reasons.

“Insecurity in Nigeria has become a big business, not only to the insurgents and the bandits, even to the people in the military, we budget billions and trillions of naira every year to fight insurgents, we don’t get results for such, the results we get is that Generals are getting richer and buying properties across the world and they are feeding fat on the common patrimony of the nation.”

While those in power are dancing all over the place and strategising for re-election during the coming 2027 elections, the prayer of many Nigerians is to see an end to insecurity, so they can sleep with both eyes closed, and until that is achieved, anyone amassing wealth at the expense of Nigerians is only dancing on the blood of innocent citizens.

Share