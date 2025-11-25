Tinubu Transmits Legal Practitioners Bill To House Of Representatives

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday transmitted the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage.

The bill seeks to repeal and reenact the existing Legal Practitioners Act, last updated in the Laws of the Federation in 2004.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the President highlighted key provisions, including clear professional principles, admission to the bar through the Body of Benchers, and the establishment of a disciplinary committee empowered to impose penalties ranging from suspension to removal from the legal roll.

He noted that the bill also introduces a two-year probation for new lawyers, mandatory professional development, accreditation of law offices, and the issuance of practising licences with official stamps and seals.

Speaker Abbas said the bill provides a modern regulatory framework for Nigeria’s legal profession, aiming to improve professional standards, strengthen disciplinary procedures, and enhance public trust.

He added that the legislation focuses on protecting public interest, promoting the rule of law, and ensuring broader access to justice.