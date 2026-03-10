Tinubu Transmits FCT’s 2026 Budget To Reps

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday transmitted the 2026 budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to the House of Representatives for consideration and approval.

The budget proposal was contained in a letter, which was read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas at the plenary following resumption from recess.

The President stated that the submission complies with relevant constitutional provisions and is designed to align with the federal government’s fiscal and development policies, as well as the key assumptions of the 2026 national appropriation framework and the 2025–2028 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

According to the letter, the proposal prioritises healthcare, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare, education, infrastructure, and agriculture as key sectors aimed at alleviating poverty and driving development in the nation’s capital.

The letter read in part:

“The budget proposal has been prepared based on facts, revenue and expenditure forecasts, and it aligns with the fiscal and developmental policies of the federal government. In addition, the budget proposal takes into consideration the 2025–2028 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, as well as key assumptions of the 2026 Appropriation Act. The FCTA is prioritising improvements in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare, education, infrastructure, and increased productivity in agriculture to lift a significant number of citizens out of poverty. I hereby submit the 2026 FCT statutory budget proposal and trust it will receive expeditious consideration and passage by the House of Representatives.”

The President urged the House to give the budget proposal prompt consideration to support development programmes across the nation’s capital.