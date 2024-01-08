Tinubu Took Risk Choosing Me As FCT Minister – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu took a significant risk when he appointed him to the position.

Speaking at Rumueprikom, his rural home in the Rivers State’s Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Wike said people objected to Tinubu’s decision to name him FCT Minister, but President Tinubu “stood his ground.”

The Minister said he is more focused on fostering harmony in the legislature.

He said: “Let’s move forward for the interest of the state. That is important. I took the decision and you listened to me.

“I want you to also listen to me now. Let’s accept what Mr. President has said. It is in the interest of Rivers and Nigeria in general.

“It may not be the best but there is no option. Mr. President took a lot of risk to give me the position of Minister of FCT. People protested but he stood firm. If he could do that, you too should accept his decision.

“When we came back from Abuja, within the next 48 hours, the speaker and his people took the decision to obey Mr. President without attaching any condition. I thank Mr. Speaker and other members for respecting Mr. President.

“Whether you are APC or PDP or you don’t belong to any of the parties, we owe a duty to give Mr. President support to move this country forward. Some people said I betrayed PDP, but I never betrayed PDP.

“We stood firm and told Nigerians we wouldn’t do this if this were not done. So the issue of betrayal doesn’t arise.”