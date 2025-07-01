Tinubu To Wike: You’ve Made Renewed Hope Agenda Visible

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for domesticating the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration in Nigeria’s capital city.

This is just as President Tinubu stated his administration’s commitment to “Seeing more of such milestones replicated across the nation.” The president said Wike had not only localised the agenda but has also made visible to Nigerians in the FCT.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Taju – deen Abbas, at the inauguration of the newly constructed access roads in Giri District in Abuja on Monday, President Tinubu expressed “a deep and heartfelt appreciation” to the FCT minister.

“Honourable minister, continue to shine your light. Nigeria sees it. And history will record it,” he said.

The president described Wike as “A man whose quiet diligence and visionary leadership have continued to transform the landscape of the Federal Capital Territory.”