Tinubu To Wike, Don’t Give Me Free Land In Abuja Even If I Demand For It

The newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike have been has been issued a warning by President Bola Tinubu not to at any point in time give him any free land in the nation’s capital even if he should request for it.

President Tinubu gave the warning on Sunday while speaking at the annual conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja.

According to him, Wike was given the mandate to complete the Abuja metroline for the sake of the metropolis not for personal gains.

Tinubu who described Wike as the ‘landlord of Abuja’ said, “I want to ride on your metroline. If I ask for free land, do not give me. But deliver the metroline for the good of the greatest number of Nigerians.”

New Telegraph recalls that Wike, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was one of the 45 ministers Tinubu appointed.

However, the FCT minister had revealed that the Abuja rail mass transit (ARMT) would be completed in eight months during an inspection tour on Wednesday.

He rode the train from the metro station to the airport station, passing through the Idu station along the way.

It was gathered that the loans from the China EXIM Bank were used to finance the rail, which was constructed in six phases.

On July 12, 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari officially opened it. However, it was dismantled not long after, mostly as a result of vandalism.

Wike scowled at the broken state of the rail system and declared tackling the problems impacting public transit in the FCT to be one of his top objectives.

If the train system is finished, he continued, it will greatly lessen city traffic congestion.