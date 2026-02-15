Tinubu To Visit Yola, Interact With Leaders, Inaugurate Projects

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday pay an official visit to Adamawa State, less than 48 hours after a similar visit to Kebbi State.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, during the one-day visit the President will inaugurate completed projects and meet with top government officials and traditional rulers.

Projects billed for inauguration in the capital, Yola, and Jimeta include the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba and the capital. A model school comprising pre-primary, primary and junior secondary classes will also be inaugurated.

Other projects slated for commissioning include a new multipurpose hall, a remodelled High Court, a newly built officers’ complex, and the renovated Government House.

The President is expected to return to Abuja after the inaugurations and interactions with the state’s indigenes.