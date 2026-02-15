New Telegraph

February 16, 2026
Tinubu To Visit Yola, Interact With Leaders, Inaugurate Projects

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday pay an official visit to Adamawa State, less than 48 hours after a similar visit to Kebbi State.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, during the one-day visit the President will inaugurate completed projects and meet with top government officials and traditional rulers.

Projects billed for inauguration in the capital, Yola, and Jimeta include the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba and the capital. A model school comprising pre-primary, primary and junior secondary classes will also be inaugurated.

Other projects slated for commissioning include a new multipurpose hall, a remodelled High Court, a newly built officers’ complex, and the renovated Government House.

The President is expected to return to Abuja after the inaugurations and interactions with the state’s indigenes.

