President Tinubu’s one-day trip to the “Heartland of the Southeast” is expected to draw governors, business leaders, senior All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, and other prominent Nigerians to the Imo State capital for the high-profile event.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Tuesday unveil a new book authored by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Owerri, titled “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.”

During his visit, the President will also commission key developmental projects executed by Governor Uzodinma, who serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and a close ally of the President.

READ ALSO

Among the projects slated for inauguration are newly completed roads, the landmark Assumpta Flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, which will also host the book presentation ceremony.

The publication highlights the milestones of the APC-led Federal Government over the past decade, covering the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the first two years under President Tinubu.

Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, told journalists that APC governors were expected to turn out in solidarity with their forum chairman.

He added that the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, would lead the party’s National Working Committee alongside state chairmen to the ceremony.

Also expected are prominent traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, and the Obi of Onitsha, who will be received in Owerri by the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Ndi Eze, Eze Godwin Okeke.

He noted that the event would also attract captains of industry, academics, labour leaders, market women, and students—underscoring the wide acceptance of the author across different strata of Nigerian society.

The commissioner assured that security agencies had been fully mobilised to safeguard lives and property before, during, and after the ceremony.

Emelumba further urged Imo citizens to turn out in large numbers to welcome President Tinubu and extend to visitors the renowned hospitality of the state.