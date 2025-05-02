Tinubu To Visit Anambra May 8

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, May 8, embark on an official visit to Anambra State.

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, made this known while addressing members of the state Labour and TUC unions at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on Thursday, during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration.

According to the Governor, the President is expected to commission key infrastructure projects and attend a special function hosted by the state’s governor.

Soludo said the President will be visiting Anambra State to officially commission some of the completed projects his administration has executed so far within a space of three years in office.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu will be visiting Anambra State on Thursday, May 8, for an official visit. During his stay, the President is scheduled to meet with key stakeholders in the state, with a focus on evaluating the developments in the state.

“The President will be officially commissioning some of the completed projects executed by my administration in the three years in office.

“This is proof that my administration is forging a partnership that works. I urge you all to give him a resounding welcome.”

