Tinubu To Unveil Renovated Nat’l Arts Theatre Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will, on Wednesday, inaugurate the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, September 29.

The renovation of the National Theatre has been undertaken by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee as part of their commitment to giving back to the nation, marking a bold investment in Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative future.

According to the statement, Tinubu, who in July 2024 renamed the edifice the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate, will lead a distinguished gathering of state governors, members of the National Assembly, the diplomatic corps, captains of industry, academics, cultural ambassadors, and youth leaders.

The CBN, the Bankers’ Committee, and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, in the statement, noted that the theatre’s reopening was both a celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural legacy and a launchpad for its creative industries.

While the renovation was financed and delivered by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee, the Ministry’s partnership in programming, policy alignment, and stewardship of Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem ensures that the rejuvenated National Theatre will serve as a truly national asset.

The reopening will feature performances by the National Troupe and other leading artists, along with special remarks from Professor Wole Soyinka. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso will deliver the welcome address, with goodwill messages from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.