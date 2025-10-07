Tinubu To Unveil $400m Crude Oil Terminal In Rivers

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate the $400m Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal in Rivers State on October 8. This was contained in a statement by Executive Director of Legal and Corporate Services, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL’s), Olusegun Ilori.

It added that the terminal aligns with President Tinubu’s drive to boost crude oil production and address Nigeria’s longstanding evacuation challenges. “This project is a strategic infrastructure that supports the administration’s commitment to raising output while reducing costs,” it said.

The statement stated that the Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal is the first new crude export facility to be built in Nigeria in over 50 years. It added that the facility, developed by Green Energy International Limited, operators of the Otakikpo field in OML 11, Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, is the first wholly indigenous onshore terminal built in Nigeria.

According to reports, the last such facility, the Forcados Terminal, was commissioned in 1971. The statement said that the inauguration is expected to attract top government officials, including the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and key stakeholders across the oil and gas sector.

Chairman and Chief Executive of GEIL, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, described the terminal as a “game-changing national infrastructure.” He said: “What we have achieved here is not just a storage solution, but a pathway for about 40 stranded oil fields to finally contribute to the economy.”