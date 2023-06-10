Tinubu To Traditional Rulers: We’ll Run Open Door Policy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured traditional rulers in the country that his administration would run an open-door policy that would be ready to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians toward transforming the country’s rich potential to reality. Speaking at an interactive session with the royal fathers who visited him under the aegis of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the President apprised them of the decision of his government to remove fuel subsidy, improve security, create jobs as well as the forthcoming election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Acknowledging the fears raised by his guests on the economic situation in the country, the President assured them that Nigeria’s was in the right hands, adding that his administration was conscious of the expectations of Nigerians. On the decision to remove fuel subsidy, for which various speakers at the meeting expressed support, the President appealed to the traditional leaders to persuade Nigerians that the pump prices of fuel will eventually come down.

‘‘I am grateful that you are paying attention to what I have been doing. You have paid attention to the subsidy removal. Why should we in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries, even though they say not every day is Christmas? ‘‘The elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees is the subsidy.

A country that cannot pay salaries and we say we have potential to encourage ourselves,” he said. On the leadership of the National Assembly, the President urged the Royal Fathers to counsel their subjects interested in elective positions on the need to manage their ambitions, and create harmony within the legislative house.

He declared that he was ready to work with any elected representative from the National Assembly, stressing that the Nigeria project is of paramount importance to him. On security, the President reiterated his pledge to Nigerians to prioritise the sector until every Nigerian “goes to sleep with their two eyes closed.’’

Assuring that the country would remain united, he also said his administration would tackle youth unemployment. Condemning crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region by a ‘tiny percentage’ of the population, Tinubu said it was counterproductive to the growth of the economy. He told the royal fathers that governance has commenced with his signing of the first bill extending the retirement age of judicial officers from 65 to 70 years, addressing pension reforms and implementing the law which allows the states to generate electricity.

In separate remarks, the Chairman and Co-Chairman of NCTRN, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, pledged the support and loyalty of traditional rulers from the six geopolitical zones to President Tinubu.