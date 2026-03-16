President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, March 16, swear in Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Oyedele’s appointment follows his nomination by the President to replace Doris Uzoka-Anite, who was recently reassigned to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

New Telegraph reports that the redeployment marks her third ministerial portfolio since the beginning of the current administration.

Before his nomination, Oyedele served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, where he played a major role in shaping efforts to restructure Nigeria’s tax framework.

The 50-year-old economist, accountant and public policy expert is from Ikaram in Akoko, Ondo State.

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He earned a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy and Finance from Yaba College of Technology before obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

Oyedele has also undertaken executive education programmes at several global institutions, including the London School of Economics, Yale University, Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

He spent 22 years at PwC, joining the firm in 2001 and rising to become Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

Aside from his professional career, Oyedele is a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and also serves as a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.