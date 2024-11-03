Tinubu To Swear In Seven New Ministers Monday

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, November 4, swear in the seven newly appointed ministers following the confirmation of the Senate.

This development marks a significant step in President Tinubu’s administration’s efforts to strengthen governance across multiple sectors.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the newly appointed ministers, confirmed by the Senate last week, will officially assume their roles after the swearing-in ceremony.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy disclosed this on a confirmation notice made available to State correspondents on Sunday.

The appointees bring expertise across various fields, with key portfolios in humanitarian affairs, labor, trade, education, housing, and livestock development.

The new ministers and their portfolios are as follows:

Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda; Minister-Designate, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction- Designate.

He is expected to lead initiatives aimed at addressing poverty and providing humanitarian support.

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; Minister-Designate, Labour & Employment.

His focus will be on labor issues, workers’ welfare, and employment generation.

Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister- Designate, State for Foreign Affairs.

She will be tasked with supporting Nigeria’s international relations and diplomatic engagements.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister-Designate, Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment).

It is anticipated that she will boost trade opportunities and attract investment to drive economic growth.

Idi Mukhtar Maiha; Minister-Designate, Livestock Development.

Maiha will be in charge of policies around livestock management and agricultural development.

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata; Minister-Designate, State for Housing and Urban Development.

He will be responsible for housing policy and urban planning initiatives.

Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad as Minister- Designate, State for Education will be contributing to efforts in improving Nigeria’s educational system.

The swearing-in ceremony marks a crucial phase in President Tinubu’s administrative restructuring.

The new ministers are expected to play pivotal roles in advancing national policies that support sustainable development and economic growth.

President Tinubu’s strategic appointments reflect a blend of experienced technocrats and political figures, each bringing valuable skills to address Nigeria’s complex challenges.

The inauguration ceremony, set for Monday, will set the stage for the new ministers to begin their duties in service to the nation.

