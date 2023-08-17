Tinubu To Swear In Newly Appointed Ministers Monday

Following the announcement of the portfolios of the newly appointed Ministers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, 2023, swear in his cabinet members.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the event is billed to hold at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am.

Speaking further, Bassey said the ministers are allowed to come with two guests each and they are expected to be seated at the venue by 9: 00 am

The statement partly read, “The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023 Venue: State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 AM “Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each. “All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am .”

He, however, listed the ministers and their assigned portfolios as follows: