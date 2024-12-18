Tinubu To Spend N47bn On Agric, Medical Universities

Share

The Federal Government has allocated N47 billion to support universities of agriculture and medical schools. The allocation aims to boost agricultural innovation and healthcare training.

The Minister of Education Tunji Alausa said this during a meeting with pro-chancellors of federal universities in Abuja on Tuesday. The allocation breakdown includes N30 billion for agricultural universities and N17 billion for 18 medical schools.

Alausa said the N30 billion allocated to agricultural universities would be used to establish mechanised farms, with each university receiving N1 billion.

He said:“Every university with a faculty of agriculture will be required to set up mechanised farming and livestock production. We are putting aside N30 billion for this initiative.

“This aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s priority on food security. We want you to create opportunities for the future using your position and power.”

The minister also said 18 medical schools would receive N17 billion to train healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and nurses.

Alausa added:“This funding aims to strengthen Nigeria’s medical workforce, focusing on high-impact projects for medical education.

We’ve identified N17 billion for special high-impact projects with TETFund. “This will directly support the training of doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and nurses across 18 universities.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"