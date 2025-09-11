Tinubu To Speak At UN General Assembly

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, September 24, address the 80th Session of the high-level General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York.

New Telegraph gathered that the provisional list of speakers obtained from the UN headquarters in New York showed that President Tinubu would be the 17th world leader to speak on day two of the general debate.

The Nigerian leader is scheduled to deliver his address to other world leaders during the afternoon session, around 8:30 pm local time (approximately 2:30 pm Nigerian time).

He will be joining the gathering of 195 world leaders made up of 98 heads of state, five vice presidents, 44 heads of government, and four deputy prime ministers.

The others are 37 ministers, one crown prince, and four chairs of delegation to speak at the general debate.

Meanwhile, the President of Brazil, Luiz da Silva, would be the first world leader to present his address to the 78th session, as is tradition.

According to the UN traditions, heads of state are speakers on the first and second day, while vice presidents speak from the third day.