Tinubu To Sign Four Tax Reform Bills Into Law Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday sign into law four landmark tax reform bills aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue framework.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

The bills—Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill—were recently passed by the National Assembly following extensive consultations with key stakeholders and interest groups.

Once enacted, the new tax laws are expected to significantly enhance tax administration in the country, boost revenue generation, improve the ease of doing business, and attract increased domestic and foreign investments.

The historic signing ceremony will take place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and will be witnessed by top government officials, including the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senate and House Majority Leaders, and the chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Finance.

Also expected at the event are the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

According to Onanuga, “One of the four bills, the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), aims to consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented tax laws into a single, harmonized statute. By reducing the multiplicity of taxes and eliminating duplications, the bill will enhance the ease of doing business, lower compliance burdens for taxpayers, and create a more predictable fiscal environment.”

The second bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, seeks to establish a uniform legal and operational framework for tax administration across the federal, state, and local government levels.

The third, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, repeals the current Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act and establishes a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency—the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS). The bill expands the agency’s mandate to include non-tax revenue collection and outlines mechanisms to ensure transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.

The fourth bill, the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, provides for a formal governance structure to foster cooperation among revenue authorities at all levels of government. It also introduces key oversight provisions, including the establishment of a Tax Appeal Tribunal and an Office of the Tax Ombudsman.

