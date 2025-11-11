Tinubu to Siemens: We’re Taking Power Seriously

President Bola Tinubu yesterday pledged his government’s commitment to transforming the power sector. He promised Siemens Energy’s support in the delivery of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), designed to strengthen the country’s electricity infrastructure and boost economic productivity.

Tinubu made the pledge at a meeting with a delegation from Siemens Energy, led by Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, at State House.

He said his government is committed to ensuring a reliable power supply as a foundation for industrialisation, education, healthcare, and improved livelihoods.

According to him, the power sector remains central to stimulating the economy, particularly in the industrial, educational, and healthcare sectors. He said: “There is no industrial growth or economic development without power. I believe that power is the most significant discovery of humanity in the last 1,000 years. “I appreciate the partnership on the initiative.

The progress of the project to date is notable, and we can feel it. But it is not where we want it to be. “We appreciate the support and commitment of the German government and Siemens. The investment you are making and your commitment align with the future of this country.

“Our education, our health care and our transportation all depend on energy and without power, it is an impossible objective. We are taking it very seriously.” The President also directed the expansion of some major transformer substations from two to three phases to boost the country’s power supply.

He said: “We are all inspired and happy. This is what we want to achieve on the continent. “We want everyone to see the glory of our economic recovery and banishment of poverty.”

The Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu said the power sector had achieved many critical milestones, including the decentralisation and liberalisation of the sector. He noted that the President signed the Electricity Act 2023, and a National Integrated Electricity Policy was developed after 24 years, attracting more than $2 2billiopn of fresh investments.