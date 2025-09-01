Tinubu To Shettima At 59: Your Service Fueled By Passion For Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has said his Vice, Kashim Shettima’s service to the country was fueled by passion for democracy, good governance and economic development as he clocks 59 on Tuesday.

The President said this Monday night, September 1, in a tribute he penned to celebrate the Vice President on his 59th birthday.

He wrote: “Today, September 2, 2025, presents another unique opportunity to celebrate you, my brother, co-traveller and Vice President, as you mark another birthday.

“Since we embarked on this journey, united by the shared vision of building a more prosperous nation, your courage, sense of duty, tenacity, determination, and belief in Nigeria’s greatness have remained unshaken.

“You served the people of Borno, your home state, excellently as Governor for eight years and later as Senator representing Borno Central in the National Assembly. In both roles, you showed that leadership is service, not privilege, even in the face of immense challenges.

“However, your service to Nigeria, fueled by your passion for democracy, good governance, and economic development, has been even more remarkable.

“I deeply appreciate your vibrancy, loyalty, partnership, and support as my deputy. In choosing you then as a partner, I selected competence and other qualities that Nigeria could depend on.

“Every day, as Vice President, you have justified that choice by strengthening our work, bringing fresh perspectives, and upholding our commitment to Nigerians. Your dedication reassures me that I did not make a mistake in choosing you as my deputy.

“Together, we have begun to lay the foundations of the Renewed Hope Agenda. From securing new global partnerships across the Atlantic to driving food security and investment reforms at home, your partnership has been integral to our success.

“In the months ahead, as we unlock new trade corridors and deliver more schools, hospitals, and jobs, our partnership will continue to yield results that Nigerians can see and feel. We must continue to work towards the full realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which will foster prosperity in the country and enhance the living standards of our people.

“Our relationship transcends official duties. It is a bridge across regions and traditions, united in purpose and service. You remind us of what is possible when Nigeria comes first — an example worthy of emulation by those who aspire to lead.

On this occasion of your 59th birthday, I heartily wish you renewed vitality, wisdom and more years of impact.”