Tinubu To S’Eagles: Keep Soaring, Nigeria Stands By You

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Super Eagles to “keep soaring” following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Gabon in the FIFA World Cup qualifying Africa Playoff match.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the performance as a reflection of the Nigerian character, resilient, adaptable, and triumphant.

He commended the team for their courage, balance, and precision, noting that football remains a powerful symbol of national unity and pride.

The President praised the players, coaching staff, and technical team for their dedication, which contributed to the victory, and highlighted Nigeria’s deep pool of football talent.

He also acknowledged the passionate support of millions of Nigerians at home and abroad, emphasizing their influence on the team’s performance.

Tinubu urged the squad to build on this success and remain focused on the remaining qualifiers.

“This is the true Nigerian spirit of resilience against all odds. Do not stop until you secure qualification. Super Eagles, keep soaring. The nation stands with you!” he said.