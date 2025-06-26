Tinubu To Sanwo-Ou At 60: Stand On Impactful Projects

President Bola Tinubu has urged Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to sustain the trajectory of prioritising impactful projects in the state as he attains the age of 60 yesterday.

While commending Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday, the President congratulated the sixth Lagos governor who began his political career under President Tinubu’s mentorship.

Sanwo-Olu’s extensive public service includes distinguished roles as Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation and as a three-time Commissioner across key ministries: Economic Planning and Budget; Commerce and Industry; and Establishments, Training, and Pensions.

The President commended the Governor’s steadfast commitment to Lagos State’s growth and development, noting his alignment with the transformative master plan established during the President’s tenure as governor (1999–2007).

The President said: “Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor.”