Tinubu To Reform Security Architecture, Orders Military To Crush Oil Thieves

President Bola Tinubu has restated his resolve to reform the nation’s security architecture, mandating the military to crush all the oil thieves. The President also warned that his administration would not condone a situation where security agencies would be working at cross purposes, urging them to be well-coordinated and cooperate with one another.

Briefing newsmen after a meeting of the security chiefs with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen Babagana Monguno said: “The President has made it clear that he will not accept a situation in which our fortunes keep declining. His own trajectory is that security has to be coordinated, whether it is a basket situation, it must be a clearing house.

All agencies must work together to achieve on purpose. “Working at cross purposes and colliding with each other is not something that he will condone. He has made it clear that all the security agencies must comply with the demands of coordination, the demand of frequent consultation and also timely reports, which must be acted on.

“He is going to embark on a lot of reforms in terms of our security architecture; he will take a closer look at our misfortunes in the maritime domain, focusing particularly on the issues of oil theft, which he is not going to tolerate. Wherever the problem is coming from, it must be crushed as soon as possible.

“He has already mandated the security agencies to come up with a blueprint. As far as he knows, he doesn’t have the luxury of time and whatever changes will be made have to be done as soon as possible. The President also has decided that whatever ventures the armed forces are going to engage in, they must carry along those operatives in the theatre; they must be well-fed, well-catered for, motivated and given all that they require.

“The President has said he will do whatever that is within his powers to enable him pop the operational elements, but the intelligent agencies must also make their work easier by providing the type of intelligence that they require to carry out their assignments.”

Those present at the meeting with the President, which lasted two hours, were Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff (COAS, Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amoo; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gam- bo, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba.