Tinubu To Receive Triumphant S’Falcons At Aso Villa

Following the victory of the Super Falcons over the Moroccan senior female team, Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, during the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the President is set to receive the stellar players.

The Presidential reception is merely one of a series of official activities lined up to celebrate the team for their impeccable performance, which has once again announced the presence of African Women’s Football in the global space.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is filled with prominent personalities waiting to welcome the women. They include Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, along with numerous federal ministers.

READ ALSO

The Falcons’ record-setting triumph has generated nationwide jubilation, with sports enthusiasts, aspirants, political leaders and Nigerians in general applauding the team’s resilience, talent, skill, and determination.

ThePresidential reception is expected to highlight the administration’s renewed commitment to supporting sports development and encouraging Nigerian athletes.