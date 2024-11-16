Tinubu To Receive Indian PM In Abuja Sunday

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday received the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for a State visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Saturday in Abuja.

His visit to Nigeria, according to the statement will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007, when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

The statement reads, “President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

“Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.”

