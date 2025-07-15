Tinubu To Receive Buhari’s Body In Katsina Today

President Bola Tinubu will today receive the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina, ahead of his final interment in Daura, Katsina State.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing in Abuja. According to Idris, the body of the former president, who died on Sunday in a London hospital, is expected to arrive in Nigeria by 12 noon today.

“President Bola Tinubu will personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina. “Upon arrival in Katsina, a brief military ceremony will be held at the airport before the body is moved to Daura. “The Jana’iza (funeral prayer) will take place thereafter, followed by interment at the late President’s residence,” Idris said.

He added that Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in London, leading a high-level Federal Government delegation to finalise documentation and logistical arrangements for the repatriation of the former President’s remains.

The minister said as part of national mourning, Tinubu has directed that condolence registers be opened across all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as at Nigerian embassies and missions abroad. He said another register is to be opened at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja. Idris also noted that world leaders have continued to send in condolence messages.

“The condolences coming in from Heads of State and Governments across the globe are a testament to the global stature and legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said. To ensure what he described as a “dignified and well-coordinated programme,” Idris said the President has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The committee will work in collaboration with the Katsina State Government and the Buhari family. The minister further announced that 25 members of the Federal Executive Council have been directed to proceed to Katsina for the burial rites and to remain in Daura for the Third-Day prayers scheduled for tomorrow.