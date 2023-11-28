Tinubu to present N26trn 2024 budget Wednesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to present N26 trillion 2024 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, New Telegraph can report.

This will be the president’s maiden budget since his inauguration on May 29.

Both the House and Senate had last week approved the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to pave way for the presentation.

The document pegged a benchmark oil price of USD$73.96, $73.76 and $69.90 per barrel, daily crude oil production of 1.78 mbps, 1.80 mbps, and 1.81 mbps, for 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively.

The lawmakers also approved exchange rate of N700, N665.61 and N669.79 to USD$1 proposed by the executive for the period: 2024 – 2026.

This is just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday, disclosed plans by the lower chamber to convene a town hall meeting with stakeholders on the 2024 appropriation bill.

Abbas made this known while declaring open a one-day capacity building retreat for chairmen and deputy chairmen of House committees in Abuja.

At the event were the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila; a former President of the Senate and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; members of the House as well as repreasentatives of Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) and YIAGA Africa, who provided support for the retreat.

The Speaker stated that in line with its mantra, ‘Peoples He said: “As we expect to receive the 2024 Appropriation Bill in a few days, I wish to state that the House will convene a Budget Town Hall Meeting to enable citizens to make inputs into the 2024 appropriation. It is the first time such an engagement is planned at the national level.

“I invite our partners to work with us in preparing for a vigorous and all-inclusive budget process.

“To ensure speedy passage of the 2024 budget, I charge all committees to double their efforts and finalise all considerations in two weeks.

“However, this does not imply haphazard and superficial consideration of the budget. Rather, it is a challenge to you to deploy all resources and make the needed sacrifices to ensure we pass the budget in good time for the good of all Nigerians.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Abbas noted that committees play a crucial role in the legislative process, and have been called the ‘engine room’ of the parliament, as members develop subject matter expertise and undertake more detailed review and scrutiny of bills and other government policies.

He added: “Despite the widely held belief, the House and its committees are grossly underfunded, making it nearly impossible for them to function optimally.

“Anyone familiar with the inner-workings of the legislature knows the quantum of resources required to undertake robust oversight, hire experts and consultants, undertake inspection visits and draft quality legislation.

“As chairmen and deputy chairmen of various committees, we must ensure that the House delivers on its Legislative Agenda. All committees should study the relevant sections of the Agenda and incorporate them into their work plans.”

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Kalu stated that at the heart of Nigeria’s parliamentary democracy lies the House of Representatives, “an institution tasked with the solemn responsibility of representing the will of the Nigerian people as the engine of legislative oversight, playing a pivotal role in scrutinising government policies, investigating misconduct, and ensuring that the executive branch remains accountable to the people.”