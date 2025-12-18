Tinubu To Present 2026 Budget Tomorrow

President Bola Tinubu is expected to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly tomorrow. The presentation of the budget was announced via a letter dated December 17, 2025, signed by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Adm. Essien Eyo Essien, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

The letter was copied to the Deputy Clerk and heads of departments. According to the communication, President Tinubu, in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will present the proposed 2026 Budget at 2:00 p.m.

The letter also outlined security and access arrangements for the day, directing all accredited persons to be at their duty posts by 11:00 a.m., as access to the National Assembly complex will be restricted thereafter.

It further advised non-accredited persons to stay away from the complex. In addition, staff members, except the Clerk, Deputy Clerk, Clerk of the House, Clerk of the Senate and their deputies, were directed to park their vehicles at designated areas at the Annex or the new car park by the National Assembly Service (NASS) Gate.

Ahead of the presentation, a formal communication from the Presidency is expected to be read on the floor of the House of Representatives when plenary resumes today, notifying lawmakers and staff of the President’s appearance.

The annual budget presentation marks the formal transmission of the Federal Government’s fiscal proposals to the legislature for consideration and approval.