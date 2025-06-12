Tinubu To Opposition, “It’s A Pleasure To See You In Disarray”

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said he takes pleasure in seeing opposition parties in disarray and has no plans to help them organize themselves.

Tinubu made the remark during a joint session of the National Assembly to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist.

“For me, I would say try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.

Also, amid recent defections into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu also dismissed claims that his administration is pushing Nigeria towards becoming a one-party state.

The President also announced national honours for dozens of Nigerians, including the late Kudirat Abiola, Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Ken Saro-Wiwa, among others.

