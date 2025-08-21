Tinubu To Nigerians In Diaspora: Contribute Expertise, Resources To Consolidate Nat’l Dev’t

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute their expertise and resources towards consolidating national development and building a more prosperous country.

Speaking at an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in Yokohama, Japan, on the sidelines of the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), the President said his administration was committed to making Nigeria conducive for all citizens at home and abroad.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting brought together professionals and entrepreneurs across various sectors and provided a platform for the President to highlight his government’s reforms and achievements.

Tinubu, who described the Diaspora community as “a vibrant representation of Nigeria’s diversity,” said leadership was about “thinking and doing”, blending visionary ideas with practical actions to drive stability, unity, and growth.

“I am happy to listen to you. I’m happy to report that many of our people are returning home. For economic reasons, some may decide to stay away, it’s a fundamental right. But for the growth and opportunities available in Nigeria, don’t stay away. Your contribution is needed. If you stay away, who will build it?” the President said.

He stressed that national development could not be left to government alone, urging citizens abroad to remain Nigeria’s ambassadors by projecting the country positively. “If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be,” he cautioned.

The President noted significant improvements in passport issuance and reaffirmed his administration’s priority to create an environment where every Nigerian can feel the positive impact of reforms. He also disclosed that the government had reversed the trend of medical tourism by investing in healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality services at home.

On the economy, Tinubu said his policies had stabilized key fundamentals, improved competitiveness, attracted investments, and expanded the stock market. He invited the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, and NASENI Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, to further brief the community on government programmes. His nephew, Wale Tinubu, also spoke on the positive impacts of ongoing reforms.

Nigerians in Japan expressed satisfaction with the government’s pace of reforms and pledged to explore avenues for greater involvement in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, Mr. Emeka Ebogota, thanked Tinubu for engaging with the community and reaffirmed their support for his administration.