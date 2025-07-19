Tinubu To Niger Delta: I Will Deepen Inclusion, If Elected In 2027

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to deepen inclusion and prioritise the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) if re-elected in 2027.

This commitment was relayed by the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, during the commission’s 25th-anniversary event in Owerri, Imo State.

Ogbuku stated that Tinubu’s administration would ensure the NDDC receives full support to sustain its transformative projects across the region.

He highlighted the commission’s 25-year achievements, including road constructions, hospitals, bridges, street lighting, and scholarship programmes, expressing confidence in even greater accomplishments over the next 50 years.

The event underscored a strong emphasis on inclusion, with multiple speakers advocating for expanded roles for women and youth.

Former NACCIMA President, Otunba Dele Kelvin urged the NDDC to harness women’s talents, noting their proven dedication when given opportunity.

Dr Chinyere Ordu called for allocating 60% of NDDC jobs to women, stressing empowerment as key to regional progress.

Senate Committee Chairman on NDDC, Asuquo Ekpenyong, echoed the need to “carry women along” for optimal results.

NDDC Governing Board Chairman, Chiedu Ebie commended Imo State’s support, while State Commissioner Dr Kyrian Uchegbu hailed the commission’s revitalisation under Tinubu’s presidency.

He revealed agriculture as NDDC’s next major focus to boost food security.

Deputy Governor, Chinyere Ekomaru, representing Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma, cited NDDC’s role in training 40,000 youths and outlined priorities like school rehabilitation, flood control, and the Orashi River drainage project.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, legislators from South-East states, and business leaders.