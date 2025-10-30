Tinubu To New Service Chiefs: Crush Emerging Terror Groups

President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the emergence of new terror groups in the country and directed the newly appointed Service Chiefs to decisively crush them.

The President gave the directive on Thursday during the inauguration of the military officers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu urged the new security chiefs to work proactively and innovatively with sister security agencies to restore peace and stability across the nation.

He noted that no meaningful development could be achieved without security and commended the armed forces for their sacrifices, while stressing the need for renewed commitment and decisive action.

“However, challenges remain. Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head,” Tinubu said.

He charged the Service Chiefs to carry out their duties with patriotic zeal, innovation, and courage, emphasizing the need to deploy technology where necessary to stay ahead of the enemy.

“We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. It is time to defeat the enemies,” he added.

The President pledged to provide all necessary support to enable the military achieve its objectives, urging them to collaborate effectively with other security agencies.

Responding, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Oluremi Oluyede, thanked the President for his confidence in the military and assured him of their unwavering loyalty and commitment to securing the nation.

“We pledge our loyalty to Mr. President, and we assure you that we will continue to support the flourishing democracy and all your government’s aspirations to make Nigeria better,” Oluyede said.

He also appealed to Nigerians to support the military’s efforts, noting that national security requires collective responsibility.

Those inaugurated by the President were Chief of Army Staff, Major-General W. Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral I. Abbas; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye.