Tinubu To Ministers: Put Aside Personal Ambition, Focus On National Progress

President Bola Tinubu has charged his.ministers and other government officials to put aside their personal ambition and focus on national progress. Tinubu gave this charge yesterday in his closing remarks at a retreat organized for his appointees and government officials at the Presidential Villa. The President, who extracted a performance bond from the ministers, also called on the officials to cooperate and work for the development of the country adding that government could.only spend the money but not the people.

Tinubu charged them that it was their responsibility to navigate Nigeria’s ship out of poverty. He said: “The renewed hope agenda is more than economic growth. Like I said at the opening we can spend the money but we cannot spend the people. We have a responsibility to our country to make sure we change completely the narrative about Nigeria. If we have problems, let’s talk to one another, let’s have conversations, gentle conversations about our country.

It’s not about just leave me alone I’m going home, you may not have a home. There’s nothing you can do successfully without good healthcare, reduction of poverty. Like I said before, poverty is not a shameful thing but it’s not acceptable. “If you look at your background no matter where you are today, there’s a trace of poverty beneath. So it’s left for you and I to navigate this ship out of poverty. “The responsibility we bear are not just titles, they are hope and aspiration of millions of Nigerians.

You might be ready to forget about the rest of the world but as a Nigerian, let’s go out there, let’s bond together and make sure our country is fully recovered from elephantiasis. “Let me remind you that you are not here to make excuses neither am I. I’m your friend, your brother, a father and grandfather. You must put outside personal ambition and focus on the progress of our nation. It is through this that we can be truly proud.

I am proud standing before you. I’m very very proud of everyone of you. And I am proud of myself too. I went for election and won with your support, they took me to court and I won. ” The President listed his government’s focus areas to include “reform the economy to deliver sustain inclusive growth; strengthen national security for peace and prosperity; boost agriculture to achieve food security; unlock energy and natural resources for sustainable development;

enhanced infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth; focus on education, health and social investment as essential pillars of development and accelerate diversification through industrialisation, digitization and creative industry, manufacturing and innovative technology”