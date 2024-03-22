Tinubu to Meta: We Want to Lead Africa in Digital Technology

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria would want to lead the African continent in digital technology, stressing that gifted youths and capable hands were available in the country to make it happen. Tinubu made this wish yesterday when he received a delegation from Meta Platforms Incorporated led by Sir Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Meta’s President of Global Affairs, at the State House at the Presidential Villa.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President told the visitors that his administration was sustaining investments in digital technology to enhance the sustainability of small businesses, expand opportunities across sectors, and propel Nigeria to become the lodestar of information and communications technology in Africa.

In view of his administration’s 3MTT programme, which was training three million Nigerian youths in digital technology and essential skills before deploying them to innovation hubs across the nation, the President emphasised that Nigerian youths were the most critical asset in her arsenal as it moved to achieve digital economic expansion.

Tinubu said: “For us in Nigeria, we have a vibrant, gifted and resourceful youth population. “Recognising that the future is most likely to be AI enabled, we have to prepare our youths and make them ready to compete and participate in the global economy. “I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business. We want to lead the African continent in digital technology. Data is valuable to our development.

“We are ready to cooperate on technological advancements. It is the only way to go. We need a collaboration that will be a win-win for all.” Earlier in his remarks, Clegg thanked the President for an executive order he issued, which enabled the landing of the Meta-backed deep-sea cable in Nigeria.