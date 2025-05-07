Tinubu To Meet With Anambra Stakeholders

Share

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting of Anambra State stakeholders on Thursday as part of his working visit to the state.

Traditional rulers, market union leaders are others are expected at the meeting. Meanwhile, the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) is putting the finishing touches on the Three Arm Zone Boulevard leading to the new Government House and the newly reconstructed Dr Alex Ekwueme Square.

Managing Director Ossy Onuko said: “Awka is ready to receive Mr President and we have made efforts to direct vehicular movements during the visit.

“Because of the security architecture, a lot of restrictions would be on this boulevard because the President would be having a Town Hall Meeting with Anambra people at the Alex Ekwueme square and for that, movement would be restricted but as you know the administration of Governor Charles Soludo is very intentional in what it is doing.”

