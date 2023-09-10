Tinubu To Meet UAE Leaders During Stopover In Abu Dhabi

After leaving New Delhi in India, President Bola Tinubu is expected to make a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirati nation, where he will engage with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu to meet UAE authorities during a stopover in Abu Dhabi,’ and made available to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale.

He said, “The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific and salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja.”

READ ALSO:

According to him, the President will take care of outstanding bilateral issues while making the most of the chance to further his investment promotion goals with top officials in the public and commercial sectors of the UAE.

Sunday’s meeting follows a five-day investment campaign on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit and participation in the G-20 Summit.

At a roundtable meeting with Indian business leaders last Wednesday, Tinubu welcomed investment pledges amounting to nearly $14bn in the pharmaceutical, power, petrochemical, and agricultural sectors.

“The President is expected to return to Abuja immediately following the bilateral engagement,” the statement.