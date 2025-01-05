Tinubu to Mbah: I don’t care about your party; you’re doing very well

Share

President Bola Tinubu has lavished commendations on the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, over what he described as the governor’s fantastic job in the governance of the state, saying he was very focused.

Tinubu, who noted the election was over and called for collaborations across party lines, said Mbah had showcased irrevocable commitment to human development.

The President gave the commendation during a one-day state visit to the South East state where he also commissioned some of the numerous development projects executed by Governor Mbah in the past 19 months.

At an interactive session with South-East leaders during his official visit to Enugu State on Saturday, the President also vowed that his government would complete the Eastern Rail line connecting Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. The basin was estimated to hold up to 1 billion barrels of oil and 30 billion cubic feet of gas.

Speaking earlier about Mbah, Tinubu said: “He is doing a fantastic job. I am glad that Enugu has a very good day tomorrow, today. I salute Peter Mbah for his commitment to development. You have built up a good team and I have reviewed a number of things with you in Abuja. You have encouraged me on the technological advancement of the state. The commitment you have from the private sector. I know your background.

“The election is over and we have to move the nation forward. You have demonstrated that irrevocable commitment towards human development.

“I don’t care which party you come from. You are my friend. You are doing well and very focused. We must build this house called Nigeria to not just satisfy our immediate need, but our tomorrow too. That’s why the removal of the fuel Subsidy was necessary. We cannot spend the future generation yet unborn in advance. Don’t bankrupt the nation before they’re born.

“I am very proud of Nigeria. Mbah is proud of Nigeria. He is doing everything possible to provide security, attracting foreign investors, and other investors locally. There’s no better investment than the investment to secure lives. I saw those cars, the Distress Response Squad. It is the way to go.

“Please, continue to co-operate and collaborate with your son, brother and friend here, Mbah, who is really committed to push the development of Enugu State and be a good symbol of south eastern states,” he stated.

Projects commissioned by the president were the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state, 60 completed and equipped Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state, completed multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre, 90 completed urban roads in Enugu City, and a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre/ 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.

Meanwhile, thanking the president for making Enugu his first port of call in 2025, and for all the support and cooperation accorded to his government, Governor Mbah stressed that his government’s huge investment in security, education, health and infrastructure were geared towards the actualisation of his vision to grow the state’s economy exponentially to $30bn, describing it as realisable.

“Our goals include growing Enugu State from the $4.4bn economy that it was on my accession to office, to a $30bn economy in the next four to eight years. It also includes the ambition to make Enugu State one of Nigeria’s top three states in GDP terms.

“But we recognise that few things stifle dreams such as we have, and drain life out of a city like untamed criminality – or any hint of it. That understanding is evident in the substantial investments we have made in strengthening security in Enugu State.

“The framework of our security system was designed to nip crime in the bud, and react swiftly when there is any breach of security.

“However, a sense of security is not simply instilled through the physical presence of arms-bearing personnel. It is rather reinforced by a system that helps guarantee a sense of security even when the threat of crime is remote.

“This is what our AI-enhanced security initiative, which has led to round-the-clock surveillance of our streets and neighbourhoods across the entire state, is helping us to achieve. This statewide CCTV network is operated via this Command-and-Control Centre commissioned today,” he stated.

At the meeting with South- East leaders, the President was attentive to the requests made by former Minister of Power Professor Chinedu Nebo and Enugu State indigene Chris Ugoh and responded with a commitment to address their concerns.

While applauding the Tinubu administration for completing the Port Harcourt to Aba section of the Eastern rail line, Nebo appealed to the President to prioritise the completion of the remaining portions of the rail link.

He emphasised the rail link’s potential to boost Nigeria’s non-oil exports and economic growth. Ugoh noted that the Anambra Basin has the potential to support power generation and industrial feedstocks.

He appealed to the Federal Government to develop this resource to benefit the southeast and other regions of the country, including the Middle Belt and the North.

Onyemauche Nnamani, the National Commissioner representing the South-East in the Police Service Commission, urged the Federal Government to implement modern security strategies in the region, akin to the statewide CCTV system and patrol cars with surveillance cameras in Enugu State.

Nnamani called on the Federal Government to de-emphasise the mounting of checkpoints and roadblocks in the region, saying, “It is inefficient and exposes our security personnel to attacks by non-state actors.”

Responding to the request for the rail line, Tinubu reassured the audience, saying, “It is a work in progress. I inherited some of these critical problems and am committed to solving them.”

“On the support of the gas infrastructure. Sure, gas is an alternative to petrol. There is no more wasting of time than to invest more in it. We will do it together, and I am lucky I have good governors. ”

Acknowledging the presence of various dignitaries, including governors, traditional rulers, captains of industry and serving and former presiding officers of the National Officer from the South East, Tinubu praised former Senate President Ken Nnamani for saving Nigeria’s democracy from those who wanted to derail it with the Third Term project.

Earlier at the meeting, the President praised Governor Peter Mbah for his development model and philosophy after inaugurating several projects executed by the state government.

He pledged that the federal government would continue to support Enugu and other states in their development efforts.

