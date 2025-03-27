Tinubu To Mark 73rd Birthday With Special Prayer

Share

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to celebrate his 73rd birthday anniversary on Saturday, March 29, the President will join fellow Muslim faithful at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday for a special prayer session for the nation.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

President Tininu will use the occasion to thank God for preserving and supporting him in the onerous task of piloting the nation’s affairs.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu’s birthday coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and comes two months before his administration’s second anniversary.

On this significant day, the President will dedicate himself to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

The statement also noted that choosing a prayer session reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being and his commitment to seeking divine guidance, insight, and strength in leadership.

He believes collective prayer is a powerful tool for guiding the nation towards progress and harmony.

President Tinubu invites the public to join the prayer session in spirit by offering prayers at their places of worship or wherever they may be, reinforcing a nationwide commitment to unity and shared destiny.

He expresses profound gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and goodwill as his administration works tirelessly to advance economic reforms, strengthen national security, and expand opportunities for all citizens.

The President reaffirms his commitment to consolidating democratic gains, fostering economic recovery, and promoting national cohesion. He encourages citizens to remain steadfast in believing in Nigeria’s destiny as a beacon of hope in Africa.

He states: “I am deeply thankful to Allah for the gift of life and the privilege to serve this great nation. As I mark another birthday and look forward to our second anniversary, my heart is filled with Renewed Hope for Nigeria.

“I urge all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for our land. Together, we shall overcome challenges and build a nation where every citizen thrives.”

