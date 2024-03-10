Tinubu To Launch Students Loan Scheme Thursday

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday unveil the Student Loan Scheme.‎

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale made the disclosure while speaking on TVC’s “Counting the Cost of Presidents Tinubu’s Reforms” broadcast on Sunday.

Speaking on the programme, Ngelale said the President would introduce the historic National Student Loan Programme on Thursday of this week.

He said: “This is a major form of obligation reduction for Nigerians and families and young people at a time when Nigerians are feeling the pinch. We believe this is the way to go.”

Tinubu signed the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023 into law on June 12, 2023.

The purpose of the measure is to make interest-free loans available to students for educational reasons.

The programme, which the federal government had originally planned to launch in September or October of 2023, had been delayed.