Tinubu To Launch N’Delta Investment Summit In Port Harcourt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to lead a gathering of national and international stakeholders at the Niger Delta Investment and Economic Summit scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of efforts to boost economic growth and attract investment to the region.

The summit, designed as a high-level investment platform, will bring together policymakers, investors, development partners and industry leaders to explore viable opportunities across key sectors in the Niger Delta.

Chairman of the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA), Ideare Gogo-Ogan, said the initiative is aimed at unlocking the region’s economic potential through coordinated strategies and strategic partnerships.

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He explained that although the Niger Delta is richly endowed with natural resources, targeted investment and effective policy alignment are required to fully harness its advantages.

The event is being organised with the support of a team of consultants, including Tony Epelle, Managing Partner of Samuelson Advisory Partners, alongside Neo Media and Marketing, founded by Ehi Braimah, and public relations expert Ono K. Akpe of Red Sapphire Nig Ltd.

The summit is expected to feature keynote addresses, including one by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, as well as goodwill messages, technical sessions, plenary discussions, and sector-focused investment forums. Organisers say the platform will also provide opportunities for deal-making and policy engagement.

According to the organisers, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will play a key role in supporting the initiative.

The theme of the summit is “Driving Investment, Innovation, and Industrial Growth in the Niger Delta.”

They added that the event is designed to produce tangible outcomes such as investment agreements, policy commitments and partnerships that can stimulate economic activity across the region.

Key areas of focus include energy transition, oil and gas value chain optimisation, agriculture, the blue economy, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and digital innovation, environmental sustainability, and human capital development.

Organisers also noted that the summit will emphasize inclusive growth, peace-building, climate resilience and economic diversification, while encouraging support for small and medium-scale enterprises and youth-driven innovation.