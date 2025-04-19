Tinubu To Inaugurate Lafia Flyover, Secretariat, Other Projects In May

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will inaugurate the multi-billion-naira Lafia Flyover/Underpass, the new State secretariat complex, and other projects executed by the Governor Abdullahi Sule administration in Nasarawa State.

The President will also inaugurate the 5-kilometer Shendam dual carriageway, constructed by Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration, at a later date, between May 10 and 15, 2025.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while presiding over the meeting of the State Executive Council at the Government House in Lafia on Wednesday.

He said that he had personally submitted a letter from the State government inviting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state to inaugurate some completed projects, including the flyover/underpass in Lafia, in May.

The Governor mentioned that the President’s visit to the state would occur between May 10 and 15, with the exact date pending confirmation.

“We have written a letter to invite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come and commission some projects in the State as part of activities marking the two years of the President in office. All states and the Federal Government are looking forward to commissioning projects to celebrate the President’s two years in office,” he said.

“On our part, we have invited the President to commission our brand-new secretariat, the underpass at the Total Filling Station in Lafia, as well as the completed dualization of the 5km Shendam Road,” he added.

The Governor also unveiled plans to purchase and distribute additional security vehicles, as well as vehicles for youth empowerment, especially in Lafia, Akwanga, and Keffi. These vehicles have already started arriving in the state from China.

“We are also purchasing security vehicles and vehicles for youth empowerment. These vehicles will be deployed for commercial purposes, with the aim of providing employment for the youth. We have already given Mr. President a timeline from May 10 to 15, awaiting presidential confirmation,” he stated.

