Tinubu To Inaugurate Gov Sule’s Legacy Projects In Nasarawa

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday embark on a one-day working visit to Nasarawa State, where he is scheduled to inaugurate several legacy projects executed by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Top on the list is the ₦16 billion Lafia Flyover/Underpass, a signature infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic flow in the state capital.

During the visit, President Tinubu is also expected to commission the newly constructed multi-million naira State Secretariat and the Shendam Dual Carriageway, all part of Governor Sule’s developmental strides.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Tanko Ibrahim, disclosed this at a press briefing held on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said all necessary arrangements had been concluded to receive the President, adding that the projects to be commissioned were fully funded by the Governor Sule administration without any recourse to borrowing.

According to Dr. Tanko, President Tinubu will be received at the Usman Dan Fodio Airport in Lafia and will proceed to commission the flyover/underpass project.

Following that, he will pay a courtesy visit to the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), at his palace.

The President will then move on to commission a fleet of agricultural tractors, the Shendam dual carriageway, and the ultra-modern State Secretariat complex located along Shendam Road.

The visit will climax with a town hall meeting with stakeholders at the Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall, Government House, also situated on Shendam Road.

Dr. Tanko called on residents of Lafia to come out en masse to give President Tinubu a rousing welcome.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Police Command has announced that there will be a diversion of traffic and partial restriction of movement in Lafia from 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, as part of security measures for the visit.

Commissioner of Police, Shettima Jauro Mohammed, said:

“Vehicles coming into Lafia from the Akwanga axis will be diverted at Mechanic Village, Azuba, to use the bypass through Akurba and Mararaba Akunza to connect Makurdi Road.

Vehicles from the Makurdi axis will be diverted at Bukan Kwato–Mararaba Akunza to link Akurba and Azuba.”

He assured the public that adequate security personnel had been deployed to secure commuters along all designated alternative routes. The CP urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement authorities, stressing that the temporary measures were necessary to ensure a safe, smooth, and successful presidential visit.

