Tinubu To Inaugurate First 20 Kilometers Of Lagos-Calabar Highway In May 2025 – Umahi

…Says President’ll Inaugurate 5 projects in each zone by May 2025

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Friday, said the first 20 kilometers of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on May 25, 2025.

Speaking during the inspection of the ongoing coastal road, Umahi said the contractor handling the project is work to ensure that the phase is completed before the deadline.

Umahi said: “Here in session one of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, we are very sure that we will commission the first 20 kilometers and 10 kilometers in session two.

“The good thing is that in this first session of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Hi-Tech has divided the entire 47 by six lanes into five sessions and every session is doing a similar work.

“This is what gave us the conviction to say that we can complete session one by May 2025.

“That is why we divide the completion into two phases, the session one, we will be commissioning the first 20 kilometers before the end of May 2025 even though another 10 kilometers would have been done by the end of the job.

“But continuously we have 20 kilometers to commission and we will have the road continuously sandfill totally waiting settlement and of course the completion of the remaining 17 kilometers before the end of next year.

“And of course, we will also be May 29 2025 would been able to complete 10 kilometers in session two, which is 25 kilometers, which is going to stop at the border between Lagos and Ogun states.

“We have been written by the NNPCL about their gas pipeline along the Ondo and Ogun axis. So we are doing a meeting with the. to look at it.

“The people whose properties are involved, we have fully paid them compensation. The last time I saw the papers, we had a total of N18 billion compensation to pay.”

According to Umahi, Tinubu will inaugurate key five projects in each zone by May 2025. He said this is to demonstrate the President’s commitment in carrying all zones along.

“Generally, we have directed the controllers to concentrate on a number of projects, at least a minimum of five projects must be commissioned.

“And if we have funding challenges, we have decided to do commissioning in sessions. Some of our roads like the Sokoto-Zamfara-Kastina-Kaduna Highway is a total of 375 kilometers by two, which is 750 kilometers.

“So we may not have all the money in 2025 to complete, there are four sessions and we are going to b completing a minimum of 50 per cent of that road.

“Other roads we are going to give adequate attention is the Kano-Kastina Road and the Northern bypass. We are going to give some of these projects a very big push. So, we have decided to concentrate about five projects per zone,” he said.

