Tinubu To Inaugurate Aba Power Plant Feb 24

All is now set for the commissioning of the Aba independent power plant by President Bola Tinubu on February 24, Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu has said.

The inauguration of the Geometric power generating company’s flagship electricity plant, according to Kanu, would mark the end of the epileptic electricity supply and boost socioeconomic growth in the commercial city of Aba and its environs.

Prince Kanu described the ceremony as a dream come through for both the Geometrics and Abia State Government. He added that it was with a sense of fulfilment that Governor Alex Otti who had been at the forefront of providing facility for the project as a banker would be performing the completion as Governor.

The Commissioner said, “The State Government has worked assiduously behind the scenes to ensure that the project is realized because when that plant comes on stream, it will benefit our people.

“The power project has underscored the commitment of the State government to boost the economic fortunes of the state through the encouragement of private sector investment in infrastructure.

“Of course, you know what that project means to our people; it would help Aba residents, the business community and the environs a great deal because power has been a great challenge to Aba and some parts of the state.

“Once that plant is commissioned, quite a lot of things will change in the Aba business environment. It’s worth noting that the birthing of Geometric Power Generation Company is somewhat fortuitous.